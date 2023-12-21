FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $314,712,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.80. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

