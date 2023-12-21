FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.80. FedEx has a 12 month low of $167.63 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.