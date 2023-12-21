FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.30 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FDX stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.80. FedEx has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 248.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,387,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 62,657.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 70.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,439 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

