Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

