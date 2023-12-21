Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 1,563 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sempra by 1,892.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.