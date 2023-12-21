Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,732 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

