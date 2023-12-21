Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $552.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $336.15 and a twelve month high of $575.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.08 and a 200-day moving average of $497.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

