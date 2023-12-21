Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 140,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $918,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

