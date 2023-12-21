Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

