Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

