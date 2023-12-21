Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 945 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

