First Citizens Financial Corp Has $328,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $288.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.