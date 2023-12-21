First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 5,792 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 943.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

