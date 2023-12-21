First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 2,957 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

