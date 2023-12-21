First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 3,098 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

