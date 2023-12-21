First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.77

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 18429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 703.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

