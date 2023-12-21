First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

LMBS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,964. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

