First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 289,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 433,681 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $53.96.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.