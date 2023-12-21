First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.01% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 443,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 503,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.74 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.