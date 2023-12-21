FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $36.19 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

Insider Activity

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.