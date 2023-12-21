Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $819,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.74 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.73.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.



