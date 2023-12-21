Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,673. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 366,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.