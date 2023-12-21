Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

