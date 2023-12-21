FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells $48,251.50 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRPH opened at $62.50 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 0.55.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 111.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 63.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

