FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $6,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

