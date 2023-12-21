FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Issued By Zacks Research

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.24.

SU stock opened at C$42.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.15. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

