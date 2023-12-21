FY2023 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $44.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $45.74. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $45.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $295.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

