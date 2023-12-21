General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $249.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

