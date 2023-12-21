Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

