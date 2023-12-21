Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 515 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $299.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

