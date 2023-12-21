Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

