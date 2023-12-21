Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.24 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

