Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 37,863 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

