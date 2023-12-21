Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 59,299 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

