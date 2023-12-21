Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $13.98 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.