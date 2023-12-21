Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $36.69 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,726 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $36,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

