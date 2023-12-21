Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 136.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $17.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 333,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $527.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $942.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.62.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

