Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.12. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.