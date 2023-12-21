Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

