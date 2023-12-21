Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,990 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $430.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $438.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

