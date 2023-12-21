Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 7,456 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $21,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,945,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 300 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $978.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,743 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $19,124.19.

On Friday, November 24th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $55,979.70.

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $16,932.37.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. MarketWise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 85.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

