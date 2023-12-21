Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,019. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $302.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

