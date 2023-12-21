Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
GCHOY opened at C$11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.13. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
