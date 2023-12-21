GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $67.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

