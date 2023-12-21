HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,820 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

