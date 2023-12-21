HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 68,414 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $265,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.