HB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

