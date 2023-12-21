HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

