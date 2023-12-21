HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

