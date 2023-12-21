HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

NYSE:AXP opened at $182.00 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $185.77. The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

